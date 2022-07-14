Scout group and charity get cash boost from The Mall in Luton

The fund was launched on June 1 and gives local charities, groups and organisations the chance to apply for a portion of a £2,022 monthly fund to assist them with events or essential items for maintenance. The fund is in celebration of The Mall’s 50th year of supporting community living and is due to run until the end of October.

St Joseph’s Scout Group will receive £1,000. The group is celebrating their 80th birthday this year, and pride themselves on their Beavers, Cubs and Scouts sections for ages 6+, and developing skills for life including independence, character and curiosity.

Group Scout Leader, Keelan Pannell said: “We are very thankful for winning the very first Community Chest. This will help us to repair and upgrade our scout hut, so we can continue to deliver scouting to the young people of Luton for many years to come!“

St Joseph's Scouts who have received a grant from The Mall

The second recipient, receiving £1,022, was local charity, The Hygiene Bank. The charity distributes donated toiletries to those in Luton who are facing extreme hardship, and work with 16 charity partners to identify those most in need. Due to the extremely high demand for support, The Hygiene Bank often struggles to respond to the overwhelming number of requests and rely on the public for assistance.

Lorna Harris, one of the co-ordinators of The Hygiene Bank, said: “We are so honoured to have been chosen as the first ever (joint) winner of The Mall Community Chest. The money is a wonderful bonus for our local charity project and will go a really long way in helping us continue our work supporting many families in Luton, who are struggling financially, through the creation of hygiene bags and teen washbags. We currently create 50 bags per month for The Luton Education Welfare Team and in 2023 we want to double this. The support from The Mall will be hugely helpful in attaining this aim.”

The Community Chest is now accepting applications for July’s fund of £2,022, and unsuccessful applications for the previous month are encouraged to re-submit their forms for consideration. To apply, visit The Mall’s website www.themall.co.uk/luton/whats-on/2022/the-malls-community-chest/