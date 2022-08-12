Sleep under the stars and raise money for Luton homeless charity NOAH

If you’d like to experience what life’s like without your own cosy bed – and raise money for a worthy cause – then homeless charity NOAH is inviting you to take part in its first ever Big NOAH Sleepout.

The event – aimed at raising awareness as well as funds – is taking place at Wrest Park on Friday, October 7. But if you’d prefer to join in virtually from the comfort of your own garden, that’s also fine.

Supporters are being asked to get sponsorship for swapping their comfy bed for a sleeping bag.

It's hoped The Big NOAH Sleepout will raise funds and awareness for the Bedfordshire charity

And although the evening will give a small insight into the harsh realities of homelessness, participants will enjoy many comforts not available to those who sleep rough.

There’ll be music from singer/songwriter Roxy Searle and street food – as well as a breakfast bap in the morning.

The Big NOAH Sleepout is suitable for anyone aged over eight, although children under 18 must be accompanied by a paying adult.

Why not take part with family, friends and colleagues? Or even go solo for this very worthwhile Bedfordshire charity.

NOAH spokesperson Luisa Seccombe said: “We hope the participants of our Big Sleepout raise a fantastic amount that truly makes a difference to those who have become homeless or are at risk of homelessness.

"With more people needing our help due to the impacts of the pandemic, we really need support from our community to continue and expand our services.”