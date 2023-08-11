Supporters of Step Forward Luton pose with giant letters (Picture: Kate Elizabeth Photography)

Luton residents, voluntary workers, businesses, academics, and sporting personalities have banded together to launch new branding for the town - Step Forward Luton.

The brand aims to highlight what makes the town special, especially with the national and international spotlight on Luton following Luton Town FC’s Premier League promotion and the new season starting this weekend.

The campaign is led by ambassadors who will promote the town with a focus on improving Luton’s reputation and securing new businesses, jobs, and investments. Step Forward Luton first started after hundreds of residents and businesses took part in research to help develop the brand. It is initially being rolled out with street dressing, banners, billboards, and social media.

Hannan Ali, one of the Step Forward Luton ambassadors said that the brand is all about raising the profile of the town and tackling some of those misconceptions about Luton.

He said: “With the spotlight on the town right now, it’s Luton’s moment to shine. As a community, let’s come together and show the world what Luton is really about. Together, we can make a lasting impact and shape a vibrant future for everyone in Luton.”

The new place brand has been developed using funding secured from the government’s ‘Partnerships for People and Place’ grants.

Ambassador Montelle Neufville said: “I’m tired of hearing people talk Luton down. Our town has so much going for it and the best part is – there is even more to come.”

Ambassadors are also inviting residents and visitors to participate in an exciting launch competition to win a signed and framed 2023/24 Luton Town Football Club shirt. Entrants must take a selfie with the Step Forward Luton letters popping up at locations across the town and tell them what you love

about Luton by tagging them on social media using #StepForwardLuton. Click here to learn more about the competition.