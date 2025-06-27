Summer fete returns to Studham Village Hall for first time since pandemic
Five years since the coronavirus pandemic plunged the UK into lockdown and a village in Bedfordshire is bringing its summer fete back!
Studham Village Hall, in Dunstable Road, will open its doors to the public on Saturday, July 5 – between 2pm and 4.30pm.
Des Salmon, trustee of the village hall, said: “We used to run a very small fete before the pandemic, and now we have decided to resurrect it.
People are invited to enjoy refreshments from the Women’s Institute, stalls and a raffle. The parish council is hoping to rebuild the hall and plans for this will be on display.
Des added: “Please support your village hall.”
