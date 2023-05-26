Teen with rare bone cancer will lead Luton Town onto the pitch at Wembley Stadium

Rob Edwards with Charlie Smith

A 14-year-old from Bushmead will lead Luton Town onto the pitch at Wembley for the play-off final tomorrow (May 27).

Charlie Smith has battled a rare form of bone cancer for the past 18 months, undergoing radiotherapy, immunotherapy and several surgeries. He is coming towards the end of his treatment and has been fitted with a prosthetic knee after having his removed, as well as a titanium bar in his femur.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But Charlie, who played as a midfielder for Crawley Green and then Aspley Guise, was told in April 2022 that he would not be able to play football again after being diagnosed with Ostersocoma, a rare and aggressive form of bone cancer that affects on average 35 children a year in the UK.

After completing his chemotherapy through the winter months, the Harlington Upper schoolboy was well enough to travel to Sheffield United in March and get back among his fellow fans celebrating Carlton Morris’ goal as the Hatters beat the Championship runners-up 1-0.

And this week, Hatters manager Rob Edwards chose Charlie to lead the team onto the pitch for the all-important match after the youngster went along to the pre-play-off final media afternoon at the Kenny to meet the 20-goal top scorer and some of the players he will be leading out.

Speaking to Charlie, he said: “I know you've been through a lot recently and it would give me massive pleasure if you'd lead us out at Wembley.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I think you're incredible. I know you've been through a lot my mate, your dad speaks so highly of you. I think it would be amazing for us.”

Edwards said: “It was fantastic to meet Charlie and for Carlton, Pelly, Ethan and Tom to have a chat with him so he’s at ease with everything for Saturday. We are thrilled he’s going to lead us out.

“Some things are more important in life than football, and your health is one of them. Charlie’s been through so much in the past year and this is reward for his bravery, the hard work he’s putting in at school and to get fit, and his constant support for Luton Town. We hope we can all make it a truly memorable day for him at Wembley.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Charlie is from a long line of Luton fans and his dad, Mark Smith, is a legend in local football having played for Barton Rovers, Brache Sparta and managed Crawley Green, while his grandad, Colin, worked at Kenilworth Road on a matchday for 40 years.

Charlie’s dad, Mark, said: “He’s very excited and very nervous. All his friends are delighted for him. Charlie’s developed strong resilience and mental strength, so things don’t faze him.”