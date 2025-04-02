“The right person in the right place at the right time”: Luton man recognised with award for rescuing stranger in park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Luton man has been award a national honour for helping to rescue a stranger stuck in a park.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ali Aklukul Islam was walking in Wardown Park in October 2024, when he heard someone shouting for help.

He went in search of the person and found a man with his hand stuck in a grate over a drain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The unlucky man had been checking the time on his new phone when he dropped it – and it fell through the grate.

Ali with his award. Picture: Ali Aklakul Islam

In an bid to reach his phone, the man had slipped his hand through but was stuck and unable to move.

Now Mr Islam has been awarded a Royal Humane Society Certificate of Commendation for his assistance on that day.

He explained: “Seeing the severity of the situation I rushed to his aid. As no one was nearby in this slightly remote area, this made the person more nervous and scared. I helped him for 25 to 30 minutes and finally got his hand out with some difficulty. His hand was a little swollen and I offered to take him to the hospital but he politely declined.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The society’s secretary, Andrew Chapman, commended Mr Islam for his actions.

He said: “Mr Islam truly was the right person in the right place at the right time. Thank goodness he came along when he did and found the man. If he had not the man could have been stuck there in the cold and rain all night. I cant imagine many people were out walking in the park in the cold and damp.

“He did a brilliant job in helping the man to stay calm and relax and then helped him gently and slowly ease his trapped hand out of the grate. I think it’s fair to say that this is one of the most unusual incidents we’ve ever made an award for.”