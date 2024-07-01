Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Family, friends and colleagues have paid tributes to a popular Luton newspaper man and poet.

Clive Gresswell died in hospital on June 21 at the age of 66. A Luton local, he will be remembered for his unique voice as a poet, journalist, and friend to many.

He was born in Eastcote in 1958 and began working as a junior reporter on the Kilburn Times in 1979. He spent the next 30 years as a journalist, breaking stories from council corruption to celebrity visits on newspapers such as The Hitchin Express (where he was chief reporter at launch), Bucks Advertiser Newsletter, Luton Herald & Post (where he was deputy editor), and the Luton on Sunday (later known as the Luton and Dunstable Express).

In 2009, Clive retired from the rapidly changing newspaper industry, and sought to broaden his horizons. After a brief stint trying various careers, including working as a media consultant for Esther Rantzen, he chose to follow a dream and enrol at university – something he had never had the opportunity to try as a younger man.

Tributes have been paid to Clive Gresswell who has died aged 66

Clive studied creative writing at the University of Bedfordshire, graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in 2014, and a Masters in 2016. This launched him into a new career, as he rediscovered his love of poetry – particularly in the innovative scene, where he quickly began making waves. His surreal, absurdist style was published in many poetry magazines, and also gave rise to several books, with titles such as Rages of the Carbolic (2019), Eggplant Strategy: Poems (2023), and Shadow Reel (2022).

Clive’s love of poetry helped foster community connections, which he deeply valued. Toward the end of his life, Clive convened a new branch of the Writers Forum Workshop, a community of innovative poets, in Luton Library. He performed his poetry in local venues such as Brown Books (where he started the Strange Bedfellows poetry event), The Hat Factory, and the local library. His work, along with photography from his wife June Essex, appeared as part of the ‘HIVE’ arts event in Luton in 2018.

Clive also performed further afield, reading poetry and attending groups in London. In 2023, Clive took part in the Art by Post: Poems for Our Planet event for the Southbank Centre in London, where he performed his poems Soil and Troutbridge.

Former colleague Tony Margiocchi said: “I first met Clive in 1993, he was a seasoned Luton hack and I a new press photographer. He didn’t drive so if he needed to visit someone for a story, I would take him. I recall our editor looking for a lead story on many a Friday, she would look across to Clive and say, “Clive, I need a great story, do what you can.” By the afternoon he had come up trumps. He knew Luton backwards and had more contacts than anyone else. I will miss him, RIP my friend, you did Luton proud.”

Hayley O'Keeffe first met Clive in 2008.

She said: “I sat next to Clive on my first day at my first newspaper job and I feel so very lucky. Clive was a brilliant journalist and a lovely person and was a fantastic and inspiring mentor and friend.

“After he finished in newspapers he became a leading light in Luton’s poetry scene and I was lucky enough to see him perform at The Hat Factory in one of his first recitals. His thought provoking work was later published. Clive will be greatly missed by many people.”

Another former colleague, Olga Norford, said: "Clive was a quiet, unassuming man but with a loud voice in local journalism, a stickler for accuracy and detail, a real wordsmith and very much of the old school mould.

"He was known, and widely respected, for his unquestionable professional integrity and someone who never sought the limelight nor the accolades but was always happy to help and support others.

"What mattered first and foremost was grassroots journalism, the story, the paper and ultimately doing a good job.

"My condolences to his wife June, daughter Sophie and son Elliott."

Sadly, Clive’s life was not without difficulties – he struggled with bipolar disorder, and was a strong advocate of mental health support. Toward the end of his life, he also suffered from severe COPD bought on by many years of smoking, which affected his mobility.

