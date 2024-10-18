Former Ashton Middle School teacher Jane Chipperton who has died, aged 65.

Former Ashton Middle School teacher Jane Chipperton, who went on to serve as religious education adviser for the Diocese of St Albans, has died aged 65.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her husband Chris has been inundated with cards, messages and letters of sympathy, all noting her many wide-ranging qualities.

He says: “She was caring, thoughtful, kind, humble, loyal, compassionate, and knowledgeable. Her sense of humour and fun are often mentioned. She was just a lovely person."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he adds: “She was the lynchpin of our family . . . an organiser who deeply cared for and loved us. She was always there to offer support and help. Our three boys knew her as the ‘fixer.’ Fun-loving, she made sure that events were truly celebrated.”

A tribute to this remarkable woman on the Diocese of St Albans website reads: “We mourn the passing of Jane Chipperton, former religious education adviser for the Diocese of St Albans, who served from 2000 to 2018. Jane’s impact on RE teaching and leadership will be deeply remembered.

"Over her 18 years of service, Jane made significant contributions to the teaching and leadership of religious education across the Diocese and the six Local Authorities we work with, particularly in Central Bedfordshire.

"She played a key role in training new inspectors . . . and her leadership in delivering Understanding Christianity training reached more than 130 schools and 1,000 school staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She also served as a consultant RE adviser for the Church of England National Society and was a former chair of the Association of RE Advisers, Inspectors, and Consultants.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Jane’s family and all those who were influenced by her dedication to religious education.”

Jane was born in Sunderland but spent a number of her formative years in Brotton Parva, North Yorkshire, where her father was Rector at St Margaret of Antioch Church.

According to Chris, Jane only ever wanted to be a teacher: “Following school, she attended the College of Ripon and York St John, York. Originally studying to be a secondary teacher, she fairly quickly changed to primary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Her specialist subject was RE throughout. She remained a passionate advocate for the primary stage throughout her life and particularly during her work as an adviser and on national forums.”

The couple met in 1981 at Ashton Middle School where Chris taught mathematics and PE before becoming a senior teacher during his final two years.

He recalls: “Jane started as a class teacher, then moved into specialist RE teaching before becoming head of RE.

“We quickly became friends before falling in love and marrying in 1983.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were at the school – which closed in 2016 – from the early 80s until 2000.

After their retirement in 2018, the Chippertons moved to Beverley in the East Riding. They became members of Beverley Minster where Jane was increasingly involved, including as a church warden.

She was also a governor at two primary schools.

Her granddaughter was the apple of her eye and Chris says: “As a family, we will miss her warmth, support and unconditional love. Additionally, I will miss her friendship and companionship.”