Uniform Exchange offers Luton families free school uniforms as cost of living spirals

Level Trust provides children with items of free school clothing, as well as shoes and learning resources through its Uniform Exchange and Learning Locker shops.

“With the cost of living impacting upon people more and more, we know that many in our town face difficult times ahead,” said Jennie White, the chief executive of Level Trust.

“The cost of school uniforms is something that worries many parents. The Uniform Exchange is free to use for families and has for many years supported those struggling with the cost of school uniform.

Jennie White of Level Trust

“We would encourage those that need assistance to contact us over the summer holidays.”

The charity is also accepting donations of school uniforms to its summer recycling drive. If you have items of school uniform in good condition, you can drop them off to the Uniform Exchange.

Jennie added: “If you have children who have outgrown their school uniform, we’d love for you to donate them to us. We will ensure that another child in Luton can benefit from them.”

You can find out more about accessing school uniform by emailing [email protected] or calling 01582 550 070.