Unite calls for halt to planned closure of Vauxhall plant following resignation of CEO who 'led the company into crisis'

Unite is calling for a halt to the planned closure of Luton's Vauxhall plant following the resignation of Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares.

The union for automotive workers is meeting with the plant's management tomorrow (December 6) to discuss counterproposals – and it is calling Tavares’s exit a moment for Stellantis to "turn the page on years of failed and aggressive strategies".

However, Stellantis confirmed yesterday that there will be "no changes to the proposals" despite his departure, and that it is "engaged with all interested parties" during the ongoing consultation period.

A Unite spokesman claimed: "Carlos Tavares resigned a year earlier than expected after his years long strategy of aggressive cost cutting and profiteering led the company into crisis.

A view of Vauxhall Motors Vivaro Van Plant in Luton. Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images.

"The planned closure of Luton is one final example of Tavares’ failed strategy and must be halted as the company embarks on the hunt for a new CEO and a new direction."

The plant is described by Unite as "highly profitable" – and it was ready to begin production of the electric Vivaro van from 2025.

The trade union says that workers met "every manufacturing cost target asked of them by Tavares, without impacting jobs, pay, or conditions".

Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham, said: “The exit of CEO Carlos Tavares is an opportunity for Stellantis to turn the page on years of aggressive anti-worker strategies which now threaten to close a profitable plant which is ready to produce thousands of electric vans next year.

“Unite shop stewards will table counter proposals to management this week, but workers cannot negotiate with a gun to their heads. Stellantis must withdraw the HR1 redundancy notices immediately so workers, management and government can negotiate the future of this vital electric vehicle factory.”

Stellantis announced the planned closure of the historic IBC Luton van plant in late November.

However, its closure could cost the town's economy up to £150m per annum – and the Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Jonathan Reynolds, will be meeting with plant workers following an urgent request from Luton South MP, Rachel Hopkins.

A spokesman for Stellantis, said: "There are no changes to the proposals made despite the resignation of the CEO. We are actively engaged with all interested parties in this consulation period."

It added in a statement: “The process to appoint the new permanent CEO is well under way, managed by a special committee of the board, and will be concluded within the first half of 2025. While the appointment of the new CEO is concluded, a new organisation has been implemented with immediate effect.

“The Interim Executive Committee (“IEC”) are responsible for the direction and oversight of the company on behalf of the board of directors. The IEC is chaired by John Elkann. The committee will also ensure the continuity of the ongoing projects that have been already communicated, under the guidance of the CEO.”