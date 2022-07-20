Vertical cooking tool puts Luton businesswoman in line for top award

Veebha Parma from myspike has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Best Product category in the Best Businesswomen Awards.

Launched in 2018, mySpike is a vertical cooking tool is purpose made and designed for use in the oven or BBQ, for the perfect homemade Chicken Shawarma, Kebab, Doner, jacket potatoes, roast, or anything that can be spiked. There is also a range of mySpike ready to use seasonings.

Veebha said: “Absolutely blown away and so pleased– all the hard work and risk taking has been worth it. Designing, creating, and launching a whole new cooking tool not available before mySpike. It has not been a quick or easy journey, to have been selected as a finalist in the best product category has been a team effort – thank you to everyone who helped me get here”.

The judging panel was impressed by the creativity, tenacity and excellent business acumen demonstrated in the selected finalists. The Best Businesswomen Awards are designed to recognise the achievement of female entrepreneurs from a wide range of industries. All of whom are excelling in their chosen field,

Debbie Gilbert, organiser of the awards, said: “This is the 8th year of these prestigious awards, and despite the difficult circumstances business owner have faced, these businesswomen have shone through the dark times. Our judging panel, all business experts, were blown away by the quality of the entrants. All our finalists are all shining examples of being successful entrepreneurs who have proved their success to our judges.’