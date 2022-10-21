A video of a quick thinking ticket assistant saving a dog’s life on the train tracks at Leagrave Station has gone viral on tiktok.

Thousands of people across the globe have praised the heroic worker after viewing the video posted by @getinthebarth

Paul Hawthorne, from Luton, was alerted by passengers to a young Staffordshire Bull terrier running around the station at around 7am on Monday.

Hero Paul Hawthorne with the dog

The 56-year-old caught the pup just in time to avoid the 7.08 train as it came into the station.

But as the train pulled away the young dog wriggled free and fled onto the tracks.

Paul explained: "I was in the booking hall and someone told me a dog had come into the station and was running around on the London-bound platform (platform 1),” said Paul.

"I ran down and a woman passenger had got hold of the dog – it was a young female Staffordshire Bull Terrier with no collar. She was getting the next train (the 07.08) so I held on to it until the train had come in and then left but it was young and very excitable and it managed to wriggle free.

"Then my worst fear was realised as it jumped down on the tracks! I was thinking 'What should I do?' and then my training kicked in. I rang the signalman to caution the trains, getting them to slow down ready to stop if necessary.

"I'm not allowed to go down on the track but the guy from the coffee kiosk on the platform there had some croissant and enticed the dog over to the platform edge. It couldn't jump back up but as it put its paws up to get the croissant I managed to grab it and haul it up on to the platform.

"I couldn't let go - it would have wriggled free again - so I just held on and two people came along and hauled me up to my feet."

Paul took the dog into the safety of the staff mess room.

Luckily there was a happy ending for the dog – as a post was spotted about the escaped pet on social media platform Nextdoor.

Two hours later the owners were tracked down, and were reunited with their pet.

While he was waiting, Paul played with the dog and took it for its morning 'business' in the car park by using his trouser belt as a collar and lead!

Paul, who works as a ticket gateline assistant, said: "The lady owner was crying, she was so grateful. Apparently a garage door had been left open and the dog had escaped.

"It was quite traumatic at the time. I don't own a dog but we help people out by dog sitting and I just felt sorry for the dog - I thought oh my God, it's going to get run over by a train. It worked out all right in the end - it was a relief.

"In the mess room it was play biting with my uniform. It was a lovely dog."