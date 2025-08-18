Watch: Happy ending for fox trapped in Luton garden after rehab and release
The RSPCA was called last month (July 1) to Heywood Drive after the juvenile fox got himself trapped in a tiny gap.
Animal Rescue Officer Mark Richardson tried to get the fox out by covering him in sunflower oil to ease him out of the gap. But the space was just too small, and firefighters from Stopsley Community Fire Station were called.
The men used a hydraulic tool to open up the space for Mark to grab the fox and lift him to safety.
The fox was taken to South Essex Wildlife Hospital, where he was treated for injuries to his groin area. After a month of rehabilitation, Mark was there with South Essex Wildlife Hospital to release the fox back into the wild.
He said: “It’s the best part of the job seeing an animal you have helped to rescue be rehabilitated and released back into the wild. After a month of care and a four-hour round trip, the fox didn't wait around to say thank you, as he quickly disappeared into the bushes. This was a great happy ending to a team effort rescue.”