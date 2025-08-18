Watch: Happy ending for fox trapped in Luton garden after rehab and release

A young fox who was trapped between a shed and a fence in a Luton garden has been released into the wild after being rehabilitated.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Animal Rescue Officer Mark Richardson tried to get the fox out by covering him in sunflower oil to ease him out of the gap. But the space was just too small, and firefighters from Stopsley Community Fire Station were called.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The men used a hydraulic tool to open up the space for Mark to grab the fox and lift him to safety.

The young fox. Picture: South Essex Wildlife Hospital

The fox was taken to South Essex Wildlife Hospital, where he was treated for injuries to his groin area. After a month of rehabilitation, Mark was there with South Essex Wildlife Hospital to release the fox back into the wild.

He said: “It’s the best part of the job seeing an animal you have helped to rescue be rehabilitated and released back into the wild. After a month of care and a four-hour round trip, the fox didn't wait around to say thank you, as he quickly disappeared into the bushes. This was a great happy ending to a team effort rescue.”