Whipsnade Zoo is one of country's most popular days out

Endangered Przewalski’s horse and foal - credit ZLS Whipsnade

Whipsnade Zoo is one of the 20 most popular visitor attractions in the UK, according to figures published by The Association of Leading Visitor Attractions.

The UK’s largest Zoo, just outside Dunstable, was the 19th most visited attraction in the UK during 2021, and the eighth most visited attraction outside of London.

Chief Operating Officer of Whipsnade Zoo, Owen Craft said: “We are delighted to, once again, prove to be one of the UK’s most popular days out.

Czar the Amur tiger - credit ZLS Whipsnade Zoo

“Families choose adventure-filled days out at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo, particularly during school holidays, because they know they will encounter some of the most colossal and majestic creatures on earth, like our herd of Asian elephants or our two species of rhinoceroses that roam and graze across our 600 acre site.

“Others, I think, choose ZSL Whipsnade Zoo because they support our global conservation aims and want to be part of the vital work we are doing for wildlife right here in the Zoo, as well as all around the world.

“From the ZSL members who have been coming here since they were babies, to those who have only recently encountered our 10,000 incredible animals for themselves, we’re so grateful for the support of our visitors, and the countless species they are helping us protect.”

Easter visitors to Whipsnade Zoo will be able to take part in the Zoo’s new Easter Egg Trail, as well as special egg-themed talks and games, and from 9 - 12 April, families will be able to meet kids’ TV favourite, ‘Bluey’.