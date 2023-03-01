Woman seriously injured in Luton dog attack which killed her pet

The attack happened on Lyneham Road

A dog walker is in hospital with serious injuries after her pet was attacked by three other dogs in a Luton street.

Police are appealing for information following the attack on Lyneham Road on Saturday afternoon.

They attended the scene following reports of a dangerous dog incident involving four dogs and a woman.

A police spokesman said: “The woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, and one dog was subsequently put to sleep due the severity of the injuries. The woman remains in hospital and is receiving treatment and bereavement support. The other dogs were seized by police.

“The investigation continues, and members of the public with information regarding this incident are encouraged to contact us on 101 or using our online reporting centre quoting the reference 40/10627/23.”