Work has officially started on a new specialist development in Dunstable to cater for adults with disabilities.

The new facility at Quarry Walk will offer purpose-built, bespoke new-build accommodation for adults with care and support needs and hopefully help transform lives.

The development, a partnership between HBV Group and Central Bedfordshire Council, includes communal areas, staff facilities, private gardens and assistive technology to help people live independently.

Oliver Carroll, development director at HBV Group, said: “We are proud to be working with Central Bedfordshire on this scheme to build accessible housing which will enable people who require support to live more independently in a supportive community. The development offers people the key to their own front door, often for the first time in their lives, to live in a modern and vibrant setting and we’re looking forward to completing the development in Autumn 2023.”

Councillor Eugene Ghent, Executive Member for Housing at Central Bedfordshire Council, added: “It is a privilege to get this development officially under way. We are pleased to be working alongside HBV Group who are building this much needed specialist accommodation here in the heart of our community. We look forward to monitoring progress and returning to the site to welcome new tenants into the development.”

Councillor Liz Jones, Dunstable Town Mayor, said: “I’m delighted to officially declare work has started at the site which will bring much needed new-build accommodation to some of the most vulnerable in our society. It is important that we continue to ensure that Dunstable is a great place to live and developments like this play a vital role in creating an inclusive and welcoming space in the heart of our community.”