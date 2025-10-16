Writer and director brings acclaimed play about growing up in Luton back home

A Luton-born writer and director is bringing his hit play about growing up in the town to the Hat Factory next month.

Sam Edmunds’ play, The Chaos That Has Been and Will No Doubt Return, follows two friends through one chaotic night as they prepare for a house party.

The production is a story of friendship, growing up, and the choices that can shape a young person’s life, set in the working-class streets of Luton.

Sam explained: “I wrote this play to show what it was like growing up in Luton.

Sam Edmunds. Picture: Lidia Crisafulli

​“It became an investigation into how life in a town like this can push you one way or another.”

​The play is stripped back, featuring just three actors: one narrator who guides the story, and two others who play all the other characters they meet. Actors Leanne Henlon, Nathaniel Christian, and Elan Butler have had rave reviews during the last string of shows.

​After a sold-out Edinburgh Fringe run, it has been praised for its portrayal of working-class stories, strong performances, witty script, and its creative set design.

​For Sam, creating this was a deeply personal experience, reflecting on his upbringing. He explained: “The play became a bit of a personal investigation into my relationship with Luton — what I love, what I thought I didn’t like, and why the town is perceived the way it is.”

​The 30-year-old said he hopes the play will inspire young people: “I don’t think people in Luton think theatre is for them… but now’s the opportunity.

"It's written for young people, offering humour and stories that reflect real experiences; it’s about your town, your story."

The play has already won awards including the winner of Best New Writing in the Fest & Skinny Magazine 2024.

It will be coming to the Hat Factory Arts Centre in Bute Street on November 27 at 7.30pm.

Sam added: “It has to end in Luton. The final show is our chance to bring it home.”

Tickets are recommended for ages 12 and up due to adult language and references to knife violence.

​To purchase tickets, visit the Hat Factory Arts Centre website.