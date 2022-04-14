Yew tree planted to mark milestone for Dunstable heath care hub set to open next year

The key milestone event was held at the £43 million Grove View Integrated Health and Care Hub which includes 98 new one and two-bedroom affordable homes for the over 55s.

Gathered on the floor of the fourth storey hub building, there was the signing of a roof panel led by Central Bedfordshire Council’s Vice-Chairman Cllr. Gordon Perham and followed by Executive Members, NHS partners and stakeholders and guests.

In line with tradition a small yew tree was also taken to the top of the building to symbolise positive things and good luck to the future

The planting of the ceremonial yew tree

occupants.

Work started in August 2021, with the aim to be operational by Spring 2023. The new building will be the first integrated health and care hub in Central Bedfordshire and will provide a ‘one stop' hub where people can access services seven days a week close to where they live. It is funded by Central Bedfordshire Council with a contribution of £6.2m from the Housing Infrastructure Fund and £3.634 million from Homes England.

Cllr. Eugene Ghent, Executive Member for Housing and Assets, said: “This is such an exciting milestone in the development process, and I am delighted to have been able to take part in the Topping Out Ceremony today.”

“Creating new housing options and improving accommodation choices is key to supporting older people to live independently for as long as possible.”

Felicity Cox, Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes (BLMK) Integrated Care System Executive Lead said: “The Grove View Hub is an important part of our local plans for how healthcare will be delivered in the future, greatly benefitting residents enabling them to access a range of services closer to home.”