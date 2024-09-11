Consultation opens today on 'crucial' canal scheme to transfer more water supplies to Bedfordshire

Britain’s historic canals are set to move water from the Midlands to Bedfordshire to help meet water supply needs.

The former industrial canal network is set to play "a pivotal role" in creating a sustainable and resilient water supply for 750,000 people in the south east.

Plans could see the historic Coventry, Oxford and Grand Union canals transform water supply by transferring millions of litres of water each day from Severn Trent’s water supply in the Midlands to Affinity Water’s customers in the south east.

Consultations will be held this autumn in Slapton, Eaton Bray, Caddington, Grove Lock, Leighton Buzzard, and Great Brickhill.

A map explaining the planned changes. Image supplied by the Grand Union Canal Transfer engagement team.

A spokesman from the Grand Union Canal Transfer engagement team, said: "The project is an exciting collaboration between the two water companies together with the Canal and River Trust charity, and will bring important environmental benefits, including lessening Affinity Water’s demand on water from chalk aquifers, whilst helping to increase resilience, and meet future water supply targets for the region."

The Grand Union Canal Transfer scheme will begin at the Minworth Wastewater Recycling Centre near Birmingham, where water will be treated before being transferred via a new pipeline to Atherstone in Warwickshire.

It will then begin its journey along the Coventry, Oxford and Grand Union canals.

Once it has been transferred through the canal network, the water will be piped from the canal, stored, and treated again at a new water treatment works, before being transferred as clean drinking water to an existing reservoir near Luton.

It is hoped that the scheme will be in action by 2032.

Public consultation opened today (September 11) to gather the views from those living near to the proposed route, canal users, and others who may be interested in the scheme.

Clare Carlaw, head of engagement, land and consents at Affinity Water, said: “This scheme is crucial in ensuring we can supply our customers with drinking water in the future, but it goes further than that; we will also use this scheme to help wider water supplies across the east of the country."

Peter Walker, head of strategic infrastructure projects at the Canal and River Trust, added: “Britain’s canal network was built hundreds of years ago as the freight arteries that fuelled the industrial revolution. Still used and navigated by boats today, canals have also been repurposed to serve modern society; ensuring thousands of jobs in leisure and tourism, and supporting biodiversity and the wellbeing of millions of people."

The consultation is open for six weeks until October 25 and there will be consultation events across the region throughout this period.

They will be held in the following locations: Elizabeth Griffin Memorial Hall, 12 Church Rd, Slapton (September 23, 4pm-8pm); Eaton Bray Methodist Church, Totternhoe Rd, Eaton Bray (September 24, 4pm-8pm); Chaul End Lyons Community Centre, Mallard Cresent, Caddington, Luton, (September 25, 4pm-8pm); 'Pop up' event at Grove Lock - at the opposite side of the canal from the Grove Lock, Grove, Leighton Buzzard, (September 28, 2.30pm-5.30pm); Astral Park Community Centre, Johnson Drive, Leighton Buzzard (October 4, 4pm-8pm); Great Brickhill Community Centre, Great Brickhill, Milton Keynes (October 5, 11pm-3pm).

More information can be found on the scheme website.