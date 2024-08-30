File photo of a Bedfordshire Police King Charles III badge. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

24 Hours in Police Custody is a “kick in the teeth” and fuels “Luton-bashing”, a leaked draft letter to Bedfordshire Police has claimed.

The letter urges Bedfordshire Police’s chief constable and the police and crime commissioner to end the force’s participation in the Channel 4 programme “that does so much damage” to Luton.

It claims Luton gets a “disproportionate amount of bad publicity” about the challenges it faces just like “other major towns and cities” – and says it “detracts from the many wonderful, positive and exciting elements of our vibrant town.”

It adds: “Every week when this programme airs to millions of people across the UK it fuels the “Luton-bashing” we have become accustomed to which further damages our reputation.

“This kind of negativity affects our community’s sense of identity and purpose, in limiting their perception of their own lives, relationships, and opportunities.

“It’s also a kick in the teeth to all of us who work hard every day to support our residents and are trying to take our town forward.

“We feel that it is time for Luton to end this negative relationship with wider audiences and if the programme is to continue, for another force to feature in it.”

Luton Borough Council confirmed the letter, seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), was “a proposed joint letter which would be sent to the police with the signatures of a number of local organisations that support its content”.

A spokesperson for the council said: “While we fully acknowledge that the programme brings some positive publicity for the police, a number of people from across our voluntary, community and business sectors share our concerns about the negative impacts of the programme.

“We will be meeting with the chief constable so we can raise these concerns with him directly.”

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire Police and the police and crime commissioner said: “24 hours in Police Custody gives Bedfordshire Police an incredibly powerful platform to educate, build trust and encourage people to consider a career in policing.

“It allows us to raise important issues such as Male Violence Against Women and Girls to build confidence, particularly with vulnerable victims, many of whom have come forward after certain episodes, and to show the incredible work of police officers and staff to keep the public safe.

“However, we do appreciate that other partners will have their own opinion on the programme, therefore Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst and PCC John Tizard are listening to all views before we decide whether to commit to future series.”

Channel 4 was approached for a comment, but had not responded by time of going to press.

This is not the first time the council has called for the TV show to be ditched. In 2016 it published a statement saying it was "disappointed and concerned" about the way the show portrays the town.