“An exceptional level of incompetence” Openreach 'sorry' after pole put Houghton Regis funfair in jeopardy

The pole installed in the way of the access point. Picture: Ian Haynes

The head of Houghton Regis’s environmental and community services has blasted OpenReach after a telecommunications pole was installed on the Village Green’s access point.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the sudden appearance of the pole put the carnival’s funfair at risk – which is due to happen this weekend.

Ian Haynes, from Houghton Regis Town Council, was fuming when he spoted the huge pole placed directly in front of a series of dropped bollards that are used for access onto the Green.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He immediately complained to OpenReach, which claimed the pole was "supplied” by “one of [its] partners” - and explained how the funfair may not be able to go ahead since trucks cannot drive onto the Green.

Ian said: “I genuinely don't know whether the lorries that bring the fun fair in can get the turning circle they need.

“It’s an exceptional level of incompetence. You wouldn't put it in front of somebody's driveway. You put it either to the left or the right.”

But after failing to get an urgent response from the company, he turned to the Luton News.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And after being contacted by the Luton News, an OpenReach spokesperson vowed to remove the pole so the funfair can go ahead as planned.

They said: "We're sorry that the placement of a pole on Houghton Regis village green has affected preparations for this weekend's carnival. Our supplier will remove this pole on Friday morning. If a pole is still required in this area, it will be placed in a more suitable location.

"Wherever possible, we use existing infrastructure (poles and ducts) while building Full Fibre. We’re aware of the visual impact our equipment can have and the balance between cost effectiveness, aesthetics, and safety can be difficult to achieve. As a result, there are times when we simply cannot avoid erecting poles to provide services efficiently, safely and in a sound engineering manner."

The spokesperson explained that its engineers are “working hard to bring ultra-reliable full fibre broadband” to the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian added: “There are very clearly drop bollards that we use for the main access, especially with lorries, onto the Village Green.

“If they put it on either side, it wouldn't be an issue. It is the fact that it is in the middle of our only vehicle access to that part of the Village Green. It's ridiculous.”

Houghton Regis Carnival is set to start at 10am on July 12 and is set to include arena displays from dancers to dog shows and - providing the pole is removed - a funfair.

The carnival procession led by the Brass Squadron is due to set out from the leisure centre entrance on Parkside Drive at 10.30am, heading towards the Green, where it's due to arrive at around 11.30am.