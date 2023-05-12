People came together in Luton’s Wandon Park at the weekend to celebrate the crowning of His Majesty, King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Hundreds of families poured onto the fields to enjoy picnics and mark the historic occasion amid the ongoing dispute over the selling of the park.

From food vans and stalls to a visit from Stopsley Fire Station’s team, there was plenty of fun to be had. There was a bouncy castle, games and competitions for the children, with one family celebrating a birthday in their own gazebo. Singers, Kerry and Olivia, along with Luton Brass Band delighted attendees.

Pictured: Brass band playing

From the Friends of Wandon Recreation Park, Cherry Newbery said: “It was lovely to hear people say what a joy it was to actually hear a live brass band. And of course, the weather was very kind to us.”

The residents enjoyed the day despite the ongoing campaign to stop Luton Borough Council from selling the recreation park.

The disposal of the land was agreed upon in private during an executive committee meeting in January and could see the park used for residential development. The local authority issued a public notice which confirmed its intention to sell the park to make way for nearly 60 family homes.

Cherry explained: “The same question kept being asked by residents, how can Luton Council destroy our park of over 70 years, with it our inclusive united community and the demise of our organisation."