Date set for Luton Borough Council Stopsley by-election, after death of Lib Dem group deputy leader

A date has been set for a Luton Borough Council by-election in Stopsley ward, after the death of Liberal Democrat deputy group leader David Wynn.

The by-election is due to be held on Thursday, September 4 between 7am and 10pm.

A statement of those nominated and a notice of poll will be published on Thursday, August 7 after 4pm, according to the local authority’s website.

Councillor Wynn died peacefully at the Luton and Dunstable Hospital last month, and his funeral was held at Luton Vale Cemetery and Crematorium on Monday (July 28).

He was first elected to the council in Stopsley ward in 2019, before retaining his seat at the local elections in May 2023. The Liberal Democrat opposition group won all three seats in this ward.

Richard Underwood polled 2,185 votes, councillor Wynn received 2,142, which was five more than Nigel Marshall on 2,137. The turnout was 31.5 per cent from an electorate of 9,170.

Councillor Wynn chaired LBC’s overview and scrutiny board subsequently, and a minute’s silence was held in his memory on Monday at the committee’s first meeting since his death.

The ruling Labour administration on the council currently has 29 councillors, there are 14 Liberal Democrats, three Conservatives and an Independent.