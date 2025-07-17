Minute's silence held and tributes paid at full council meeting to Luton borough councillor David Wynn

Cllr David Wynn. Picture: Luton Liberal Democrats

A minute’s silence was held and tributes paid at a full council meeting in Luton, in memory of Liberal Democrat Stopsley borough councillor David Wynn.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The opposition party’s deputy group leader, councillor Wynn died peacefully in Luton and Dunstable Hospital last month.

Town mayor and Labour Northwell councillor Amy Nicholls told the meeting: “Councillor Wynn was first elected to the council in May 2019 and served continuously until his death on June 26th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On behalf of the council, I’d like to express our sincere condolences to his family and friends,” she said. He retained his seat at the May 2023 elections.

Liberal Democrat group leader and Barnfield councillor Amjid Ali described him as “a massive loss for us as a Liberal group and for the council”, saying: “I had the pleasure of working with him for a number of years.

“He was motivated by serving the people of Luton. Even before becoming a councillor, he was fighting for local causes in the town.”

Council leader and Labour Lewsey councillor Hazel Simmons said: “David was always very respectful of other councillors’ views.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was fair and he worked really hard for the people who elected him. It was a shock that he passed away to all of us, as it was unexpected. I know the thoughts of the Labour group are with his family and friends at this very sad time.”

Liberal Democrat Barnfield councillor David Franks mentioned that councillor Wynn had “the most astonishing analytical brain”, adding: “He could read a complicated document only once and then quote from it accurately.

“He was dedicated to the cause of liberalism and to the welfare of his constituents.”

Conservative group leader and Poets councillor Aslam Khan said: “I found councillor Wynn to be a man of principal, knowledge, courage and sheer determination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He certainly wouldn’t bow down when it came to a debate or challenge. He had his views based on his principles. A man with sheer passion, he’ll be sadly missed.”

Liberal Democrat Sundon Park councillor Moore referred to councillor Wynn as “one of nicest people I’ve ever met”, explaining: “He believed in people and the good in them, and will be vastly missed by anyone whose ever come in contact with him.”

Labour Farley councillor Javeria Hussain recalled that “he always had a smile on his face and paid attention to detail”, saying: “He was a gentleman and a very nice person.

“I’m sure he’ll be sorely missed not only by his residents for whom he cared a great deal but also by his family, friends and colleagues.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liberal Democrat South councillor Steve Stephens suggested councillor Wynn was “helpful all of his community, well-respected and very well-liked”.

Liberal Democrat Vauxhall councillor Lee Bridgen added: “He was always approachable, with a keen eye for detail.

“He was honest. He could be tough in his feedback, but it was always done in a caring and considerate way. He’ll be greatly missed by me on a personal and professional level.”

The funeral service is at the The Vale Cemetery and Crematorium on Monday, July 28 at 2pm.