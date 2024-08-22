File photo of a voter placing a paper ballot into the ballot box

Voters in Wigmore and Barnfield will go to the polls next month to elect a new councillor for both wards.

The by-elections will take place on Thursday, September 26 and have been triggered following the resignations of Councillor Claire Gallagher of Wigmore and Councillor Jeff Petts of Barnfield, both for personal and family reasons.

The deadline for registration to vote is Thursday, September 10. Those wishing to vote by post or postal proxy must apply to do so by 5pm on Wednesday, September 11. There are now new rules for voting by post, detailed on the Electoral Commission website.

The deadline for proxy applications and applications for a voter authority certificate is 5pm on Wednesday, September 18.

Photo ID is now required to vote at a polling station.

Robin Porter, Returning Officer for Luton, said: “The by-elections give all eligible residents in Wigmore and Barnfield the opportunity to elect a ward councillor to represent them. The role of a local councillor in our town is a significant and vital one, as they demonstrate their understanding of what matters to people in their local area and ensure that local democracy is strong and vibrant."

You can visit the council’s website to find out more about by-elections.