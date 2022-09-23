Defective cladding on Luton student housing set to be replaced

The Hatbox, Castle Street

Faulty cladding is set to be replaced on a student accommodation block in Luton town centre, subject to planning permission.

Full plans have been submitted to the borough council for the re-cladding of the Hatbox at 29 to 31 Castle Street.

Jersey-based applicant Lanos (Luton) Limited’s proposals are to replace the cladding only, without changing any other aspect of the premises, according to its design guide.

“After being built, the cladding was found to be defective and started to fall off,” it said.

“The building was covered in netting to prevent injury to members of the public from falling debris. The defective cladding must be replaced, and the unsightly netting removed.

“Poor installation shows the fixings have cracked, and a cladding panel has fallen off. This cladding requires replacing with new systems which conform to all current legislation.”

There would be no change to the amount of accommodation, the floor plans, the bulk of the building or the landscaping on the third of an acre site, it added.

“The product type used originally is no longer available in the UK, so the plan is to reclad the building using materials that would be the closest match possible to remain faithful to the concept of the original architect.”

The Hatbox is a residential development for students studying at the University of Luton, which was granted planning permission in November 2013 and completed in 2016.