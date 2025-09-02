Drop-in events planned ahead of planning application for up to 2,100 new homes near Luton

A computer-generated image showing how the East of Luton development could encourage walking and cycling. Credit: Savills/The Crown Estate/Bloor Homes.

The finishing touches are being applied to outline planning applications for a mixed-use residential community development, known as East of Luton.

A strategic master plan for the project was approved by North Herts Council in January, although local communities and campaigners, including Offley Parish Council, oppose the plans.

The housing would be built on mainly agricultural land around the villages of Cockernhoe, Mangrove Green, and Tea Green. This area was allocated for development in the council’s Local Plan.

Developer Bloor Homes and The Crown Estate are amending current outline plans and intend to begin a consultation process on these applications soon, according to an update on the proposals.

Many elements of the scheme are set out in the Local Plan, such as the need to deliver around 2,100 high-quality new homes, of which 40 per cent would be affordable. The blueprint also includes three new schools, parkland, sports facilities and a network of public green spaces.

All this information would be available to view and to comment on via the council’s website, said the update.

Two drop-in events have been arranged at Cockernhoe Village Hall later this week, where “any valid new points can be raised”, Offley Parish Council chairman Neil Jay posted on social media.

Writing on Facebook, he explained: “The planning applications are imminent. Planning consent isn’t yet in place. Visit the exhibition. Understand the plan. Make your comment.”

These sessions are due to take place on Friday, September 5 between 1pm and 6.30pm and on Saturday, September 6 from 11am to 5pm.

The Crown Estate web pages on the project suggest: “Our vision for the site is a new neighbourhood set within the landscape framework.

“This would have a distinctive identity, be sensitively designed and provide much-needed housing for families. The quality of the spaces created will make it a great place to live.”

Comments have been encouraged around “the housing mix and design, the schools, community facilities, and local connections by bus, for bicycles and pedestrian routes, as well as the open space and recreation areas, biodiversity and infrastructure”.

Labour leader of North Herts Council councillor Daniel Allen said when the master plan was agreed that it “would meet housing needs which can’t physically be accommodated” in Luton.

“This master plan ensures we offer the best future for the development. Without a master plan, this area will still almost definitely be built on, but we won’t have the control of phasing, buses, hierarchy and street design.”

Conservative group leader Ralph Muncer suggested “there’s no unmet housing need” in Luton and noted the borough’s housing annual target was “recently reduced from 1,463 homes to 1,082”, while fellow Tory councillor David Barnard agreed about the lack of housing need for Luton, describing the master plan as “severely flawed”.

When a planning inspector assessed the North Herts Council Local Plan, he said it was “highly regrettable” developments would harm the green belt. But he warned that excluding sites from the plan would “shatter … the home-making aspirations of many people”.