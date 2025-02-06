Dunstable apartment block for over 40s still empty because of structural issues, over 2 years after being built

A Dunstable apartment block for over 40s is still unoccupied after its purchase by CBC because a survey uncovered safety flaws in the building.

The apartment block remains empty more than two years after being built because of structural issues, despite the local authority’s ambition to see it occupied by the end of last year.

Birch Court, by the junction of Church Street and Station Road, contains 35 one-bed and two-bedroom flats waiting to be let.

Although not built by Central Bedfordshire Council, the accommodation was bought by the local authority’s housing service in October 2022.

Birch Court flats in Dunstable. Photo: Google Maps Street View

The council is making an insurance claim on the properties, as a fire risk assessment after the purchase identified some serious safety concerns about the building. The company which built Birch Court on the site of the former First and Last pub has been dissolved.

A more detailed inspection revealed “the quality of the build fails to meet the standards we expect for our residents”, according to a letter from a senior CBC housing officer sent to local councillors last year, while some doors and windows failed to meet safety guidelines.

“We identified several areas of specific concern primarily relating to fire safety matters, but also build quality,” said the officer. “Our findings required further survey and investigation into specific elements of the building.

“When a property is acquired, we do so on the basis that all concerned have acted in good faith, that all statutory approvals are correct and in place, and the quality is of a good standard.

“That’s not the case with these premises, and it’s our responsibility to ensure identified matters are rectified before occupation. Once this work has been completed, we’re confident the building will provide excellent accommodation for our residents.

“Without question, the council’s priority is to ensure the buildings our residents live in are safe. We won’t compromise on this and take any matters regarding safety of our buildings seriously. The procurement processes for the required rectification works are in progress.”

Repairs were expected to begin last March and be finished by Autumn 2024, with the hope that residents could move in by December. But the CBC housing officer added: “We’re realistic about time scales because we’re unsure what will be found once the building is opened up.”

CBC’s intention remains that the building will be occupied by persons aged 40 and over, under a local lettings policy. A council spokesman said: “We completed our own inspections of Birch Court, last year, which found a number of issues.

“Insurance experts have done their own inspections since then and submitted a report to the developer’s insurance company. We’re now awaiting the insurance company’s assessment of the reports.

“We understand residents of Dunstable want to see the building brought to life and in use. While we share this goal, the timeline is out of our hands.”

When the local authority bought Birch Court, the relevant building regulation certificates were provided. The council, as it would be the landlord, then did its own inspections that revealed the building defects needing substantial renovation.

Any further progress towards letting the apartments is expected to be delayed until the insurance issue is resolved.