Communities in Dunstable, Whipsnade and Barton-le-Clay have been given a cash boost of £119,500 from Central Bedfordshire Council to invest in facilities for residents.

Across the area, a total of £240,589 has been allocated to organisations like Volunteer It Yourself CIC in Dunstable. The council has awarded the group £25,000 to improve their building, which is used to support disadvantaged, unemployed young people to develop new skills.

Also in Dunstable, the town council has been given £40,000 to make the Grove House Gardens more inclusive – with the purchase and installation of accessible play equipment for children of all abilities to use. Dunstable Town Mayor Cllr Liz Jones said: "I am really happy to see projects across Dunstable benefit from the money received through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. The money received by the town council will enable the council to continue its investment in ensuring inclusive play in our community.’’

It’s also good news for Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity in Dunstable. Its old oiled-fired heating system will be replaced by an efficient air source heat pump after £10,000 was awarded to it.

Zoological Society of London at Whipsnade Zoo was given £25,000 to create a new sensory garden for visitors, and those who go to the zoo through the Community Access Scheme.

Around £19,500 was given to Barton-le-Clay Parish Council for a new community garden, to support mental wellbeing, biodiversity and promote a sense of community among residents.