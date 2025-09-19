Fears over loss of £20m government contribution towards Luton's The Stage project if delays continue

The proposed design of The Stage Station Approach

A delayed £136m borough council flagship project in Luton town centre has prompted concerns about the potential impact of losing £20m government funding.

A 2026 deadline is fast approaching for The Stage mixed-use development on Bute Street shoppers car park in Church Street.

The scheme includes residential accommodation, a multi-purpose performance and community space, a food court and commercial space.

LBC’s project design and delivery manager Luis Cadete told its scrutiny finance review group: “Dialogue with the (building safety) regulator is ongoing and I’d say it was improving.

“But unfortunately the regulator requested an extension of time until November 7 for a decision on The Stage, about the submission for Gateway Two,” he confirmed.

Gateway Two is pre-construction approval under the Building Safety Act. Developers must submit detailed technical designs and show how their proposals meet building regulations, ahead of construction.

“The relevant stakeholders have been informed by us about the delays,” he added. “On a positive note, our concerns around the talks have been addressed.

“Some requests have been received for information, which we’ve been dealing with since July. The dialogue is improved, but we all know the issues which come with the process that we’re facing with the building service regulator.”

Conservative Poets councillor Aslam Khan asked: “How does this impact the Levelling Up (finance) because there’s a deadline for that, as it has to be spent by 2026?

“I don’t see this project being completed by 2026 If we’re expecting a decision by November, so how does this impact the level of funding?”

Mr Cadete replied: “We’re talking to the Levelling Up fund, which is being flexible, so it’s fully aware of the delays faced.

“It’s being fairly flexible with us around that timeline, but we can’t firm up the programme until we’ve received the decision.”

Councillor Khan warned: “There has to be some level of concrete discussions and the assurance that funding won’t be going away, otherwise this scheme is doomed. There would be a shortfall of £20m and where are you going to get that?”

Asked if there could be an extension to the funding deadline, Mr Cadete added: “There’s no explicit decision-making expressed so far, saying ‘look, this will be pulled’. It’s a risk item of which we’re aware.”

Liberal Democrat Wigmore councillor Adrees Latif inquired how much the project cost has gone up and whether it remains viable.

Mr Cadete acknowledged: “We’re evaluating the costs and inflation, and how the overall budget is being impacted.

“We’re not seeing that being influenced by the delay. There’s no change in the contract costs, although there’s ongoing expenditure to keep the project running.”

Liberal Democrat Barnfield councillor David Franks, who chairs the committee, referred to the “£20m of time-limited government funding at stake on this project”, saying: “It’s not the first time this has been delayed.

“There’s no guarantee they’ll stick to the new date, any more than the previous deadlines agreed.

“We can renew our appeal to the chief executive to take this issue up with the Local Government Association, seeking support from other local authorities affected.”