Former beauty salon could become new takeaway in latest Luton planning applications

A former beauty salon in Luton could be transformed into a new restaurant and takeaway, according to a fresh planning application submitted to Luton Borough Council.

The plans, submitted under application number 25/00944/FUL, look to change the use of 20–22 Wellington Street from a beauty salon (Class E) to a restaurant and takeaway (sui generis), along with the installation of an extraction system.

If approved, the development could bring a new dining option to the busy stretch of Wellington Street. Residents and businesses have until October 29 to share their views on the proposal.

Other applications have also been sent to the council’s planning department, including a proposal to build a first-floor rear extension and create one additional flat (ref: 25/00748/FUL) at 15 Wellington Street.

D&D Beauty Salon. Picture: Google Maps

An application at 10 Midland Road (ref: 25/00978/FUL) is looking extend temporary permission for the use of vacant land as car storage until September 30 2026.

Further changes are planned at the Red Lion Lodge on Castle Street, a Grade II listed building, after latest plans propose redecoration of the exterior, alongside the installation of illuminated and non-illuminated signage and lighting.

Elsewhere, the owner of 2 Vestry Close has applied (ref: 25/00955/FULHH) to replace existing windows and doors with double-glazed uPVC units and a GRP front door, as well as to install solar panels on the main roof.

And at 13–15 King Street, an application (ref: 25/00983/FUL) wants to build a new mezzanine level inside the existing retail units, with additional windows, toilets, a rear fire exit, and a new entrance door at No. 15.

For the latest public notices from your area, visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/