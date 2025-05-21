Former Luton Sixth Form College student is town's new mayor

Luton's new mayor, Amy Nicholls. Picture: Luton Borough Council

Labour Northwell councillor Amy Nicholls is the new mayor of Luton, after a vote at the borough council’s annual meeting.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was chosen by the local authority’s ruling administration to succeed Labour Biscot councillor Tahmina Saleem in the post.

A former Luton Sixth Form College student, councillor Nicholls obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Fashion (design and realisation) at Leeds Arts University. She has worked as a constituency support manager to Luton South and South Bedfordshire MP Rachel Hopkins since June 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The opposition Liberal Democrat group nominated Sundon Park councillor Clive Mead as its own candidate for the role of mayor, but he was unsuccessful in the ballot.

Councillor Nicholls was first elected to serve on the council in September 2018 representing Limbury ward, before being re-elected in 2019. She switched to Northwell ward for the May 2023 local elections, retaining her place on the council.

Councillors agreed councillor Nicholls can continue to chair LBC’s standards committee at last night’s (Tues 20th) meeting, while she remains on the board of directors of LBC’s airport company London Luton Airport Limited.

Having been confirmed as town mayor for the next 12 months, her deputy is Labour Saints councillor Shahanara Naser. Her election to the post was also contested after the Lib Dems nominated Vauxhall councillor Terry Keens, who lost the subsequent vote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Naser was elected to serve on the council at the May 2023 local elections. She takes over from Labour Northwell councillor Babatunde Ajisola.

Labour council leader and Lewsey councillor Hazel Simmons announced the executive members for the next municipal year, with Labour Poets councillor Javed Hussain remaining deputy leader of LBC.

Labour Challney councillor Tom Shaw has retired from the executive committee to be replaced by Labour Saints councillor Ghulam Abbas.