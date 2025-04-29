Houghton Regis children’s home handed ‘good’ Ofsted rating

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A children’s home run by Central Bedfordshire Council has been praised for giving children “a sense of stability” during their time staying at the facility in Houghton Regis.

Kingfishers, which gives short breaks or long stays to children with physical and/or learning disabilities, was inspected over two days in February and was rated good by Ofsted in all areas of assessment.

When the home was visited, one child living there and 15 went for rotational respite care.

The report praised the strong relationships between staff and the children in their care. The inspectors said: “Staff act as positive role models. They respond to children with respect and warmth. This gives children a sense of stability, which supports their emotional and social development.”

A young boy plays with toys at a playgroup. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Cllr Steve Owen, executive member for children’s services, said: “This result is a testament to the dedication, compassion, and professionalism of the team at Kingfishers. To maintain a 'Good' rating is no small achievement and highlights our commitment to providing safe, supportive, and enriching environments for children in our care.”

While the home is well equipped to meet children’s interests, like themed bedrooms, a notice board in the dining room has “personal information about children’s care”.

The report stated: “This is visible to other children and visitors and therefore does not protect children’s privacy.”

The council was given some areas to improve on, including guidance for how to communicate with individual children, escalate concerns when there is a delay in response and make sure all staff are offered training around alternative communication methods and sensory integration approaches with children.

Despite this, Ofsted stated: “Records are clear and improvement areas are promptly identified and actioned.”

When staff use physical restraint, inspectors reported that it was proportionate. The report read: “Staff use proactive behaviour management strategies to successfully reduce situations that can increase children’s anxiety. Staff generally manage incidents without the need for physical intervention.”

Inspectors noted that children had “fulfilling experiences” and that they “enjoy a wide range of exciting activities”, and how parents “have trust in the staff and are confident that staff advocate for children’s best interests, safety and well-being.”