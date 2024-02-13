Houghton Regis day centre move set to take place once restaurant is in place to provide hot food

Houghton Regis Day Centre, Parkside

Access to hot food will be available before services for Houghton Regis Day Centre users are provided at All Saints View, a meeting heard.

A review of the day centre for older people in Parkside Drive suggested the building “is considerably underused and outdated”, according to a report to Central Bedfordshire Council’s executive committee.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Community space has been identified within the new independent living scheme All Saints View to replace the day centre offer,” said the report. “After a consultation process, the recommendation is to close the day centre and move the service to All Saints View.

“The centre was built around 40 years ago to provide a meeting place for older people and adults with a physical disability to socialise. Before the pandemic, there were 25 people attending the day centre on average daily and 46 people registered to access services from there.

“Those with a diagnosis of dementia or similar impairment could be better supported at a consistent location, instead of a mixed offer of centre-based, community-based, outreach and virtual activities.”

Future demographic trends for Houghton Regis suggest the service will continue to be needed. Phase two of All Saints View including the community space is due to open early this year, added the report.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The allocated space at All Saints View can accommodate 40 people, 32 of those we support and eight staff, considering space for mobility aids and equipment. This also includes space for exercising.”

Independent Ampthill councillor Mark Smith explained: “Facilities available there include two activity rooms, a kitchenette and a secure office area for day service staff.

“Customers would also have access to gardens, shops, a hairdressing salon and a restaurant when it opens.”

Liberal Democrat Houghton Regis West councillor Susan Goodchild warned: “Any changes to treasured service can be difficult, particularly for the potentially most vulnerable people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Talks are continuing with the restaurant proposals. I appreciate the commercial sensitivity, but it’s a matter raised daily about food for residents.”

Independent Dunstable East councillor John Gurney agreed, saying: “I understood it was a condition of going to All Saints View that hot food would be available before the move.

“I hope there’s a special room for reminiscence. It helps people suffering from any form of dementia feel happier about themselves.”

Independent Houghton Regis East councillor Pat Hamill said: “The consultation has led to better facilities in All Saints View. The users deserve to be in a building fit for purpose.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The concern is a wide paving area at the front, which is being used as a loading bay. We need to keep those vulnerable residents safe.”

He asked for the current day centre to be considered for renovation, as All Saints View might be full eventually with the increasing population.

Executive member for adult social care councillor Smith replied: “The move to All Saints View brings that provision into the town centre.

“There are 20 users any day within the current provision, which can rise up to 40. There are further rooms which can be divided off.”