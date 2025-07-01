Five full-time jobs will be created on “an unattractive plot of land” in Luton, which is currently used as a car park, a meeting heard.

The area at 1 to 35 Bolton Road in the town is known currently for incidents of anti-social behaviour, the borough council’s development management committee was told.

A hybrid scheme was submitted to the local authority by Mewbourne Properties LLP, with full plans for a new self-storage unit and an outline application for 178 apartments and public realm improvements on the one-and-a-half-acre site.

Temporary planning permission was granted in August 2024 to park vehicles at this location over an 18 month period, according to a report to the committee.

The location of the planned development. Picture: Luton Borough Council

Eight parking spaces and a loading bay will be provided for the self-store facility, with a separate pedestrian access from Bolton Road, said the report.

“The residential development will be car-free, except for six disabled parking spaces. A communal courtyard area will be private for residents only, with no public right of way. Storage for 178 bicycles would serve the residential development.”

Planning officer Abi Chapman said: “This site is in the Manor Road employment area and was occupied by two substantial commercial buildings, which were most recently vacant and redundant.

“The applicant secured prior approval to demolish these buildings in February 2024. This shows they were no longer fit for purpose. The self storage use won’t generate as much traffic as warehousing.

“Work will be completed over two phases with the the self-store first and then the residential development. The self-store will have five employees and extend to seven stories, with the car park below it.

“There are 76 one-bed, 88 two-bedroom, ten three-bed and four four-bedroom apartments. The accommodation element varies from a five-storey building to 14 stories, and includes sections eight- and ten-storey sections.

“Four affordable flats will be provided by the developer. The mix of flats is considered satisfactory for meeting housing need. There were no objections from the commercial operators within the current industrial park.

“As well as creating employment opportunities for local people, people will be encouraged to visit and use the area. It currently suffers from anti-social behaviour.

“It’s located next to both an open and culvert section of the River Lea. A full survey of this aspect was produced by the applicant and the Environment Agency is satisfied the development won’t be to the detriment of its integrity.”

Planning director at design and planning company Stantec UK Limited Justin Kenworthy, representing the applicant, explained: “The premises became vacant in 2020.

“This location is used as a car park for London Luton Airport. It’s an unattractive plot of land at the gateway to the town centre. It contributes nothing to the local economy and detracts from the area.

“The Luton self-storage market is currently undersubscribed. These facilities will meet the needs of the town’s businesses and residents. The site will be managed by applicant Mewbourne Properties, a local family-run business established in 1988.

“The 178 flats will contribute significantly to the council’s five-year housing supply. There would be extra permanent and temporary jobs for the local labour market.”

Councillors approved the project, with five votes in favour and two against.