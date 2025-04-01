Interim chief executive steps into role at Luton council this week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chief executive of Luton Borough Council Robin Porter is due to leave the local authority for family reasons this month.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Porter announced at the end of January he would be stepping down, after six years as chief executive officer. Current deputy chief executive and corporate director for population wellbeing Mark Fowler has been appointed interim chief executive.

He starts in the role on Friday, April 4 after the decision was ratified at a full council meeting last month. Mr Porter’s contribution locally was recognised at that meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor and Labour Biscot councillor Tahmina Saleem referred to his “tireless leadership and determination, which helped this organisation and the town cope with the devastating situation of the pandemic”, saying: “Covid-19 challenges to the council were unlike anything faced in living memory.

L Robin Porter and R Mark Fowler

“What has shone through more than anything during his years in Luton has been Robin’s love for our town and the people that live here. He has worked incredibly hard to make Luton a better place and to sculpt this authority into a more nimble, innovative and special organisation.

“Like all excellent civil servants, you and your team have done the work and given us politicians all the credit. Much as we wanted you to stay until 2040 and beyond, it’s only fair that your family get more of the time that Luton has been so lucky to have had for so long.

“So, it remains my absolute privilege and honour to say, as the first citizen of Luton, a huge thank you on behalf of this council and this town for dreaming big and for being what Luton deserved from her chief executive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council leader and Labour Lewsey councillor Hazel Simmons told the meeting that Robin Porter has been with LBC for 17 years in various roles, adding: “Robin has been totally dedicated to Luton and its community in all of these posts.

“It’s really impressive the amount of construction projects which have been delivered by the Luton Learning and Community Partnership under his leadership.

“Nine schools and educational buildings, Marsh Farm children’s centre, Inspire: Luton Sports Village and Tokko Youth Hub, is quite a legacy to leave behind in the town.

“I’m very sad to see you leave. You’ve been very supportive to me in my role as a councillor and leader, but I understand your family need you now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You’ve been the driving force behind Luton 2040 and building the partnerships across the town which make our vision so powerful.”

Liberal Democrat Barnfield councillor David Franks noted the “sincere and enthusiastic way Robin has promoted the town”, saying: “It’ll be sad to see you go.

“Thank you for your dedication to the town, and for your support and encouragement to all members over the years. I wish you and your family every happiness in the future.”

Conservative Poets councillor Aslam Khan described how when he was first elected chief executives were “coming and going every two years”, explaining: “When we interviewed Robin, he said ‘I will give you ten years’, and that he has.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That shows a man who has been very open and transparent from the very start. I’ve been very impressed with your leadership and commitment. We’ll miss you.”

Mr Fowler joined LBC in February 2022 and has been deputy chief executive since April 2023..