Just 6 vehicles stopped in council 'taxi' crackdown were from Luton - and none were Hackney Cabs

Only six of the 32 taxis stopped and checked during a joint operation in Luton were town-based, according to the borough council.

Eight drivers were suspended, five tyre offences detected, while 19 were reported for not displaying their badges and other offences.

The crackdown involved the local authority’s licensing team, Bedfordshire Police with Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) enforcement, Transport for London (TfL) taxi and licensing, and HM Revenue and Customs.

Taxi checks at Gypsy Lane in Luton - Photo BCH Road Policing Unit

Six private hire vehicles from Luton were among those stopped, with three of the drivers suspended.

The targeted activity in Gipsy Lane on Monday (Aug 15) revealed 45 offences were being committed altogether.

A council spokesman said: “This operation took place in an area with a high volume of vehicles licensed with other authorities because of its vicinity to London Luton Airport.

“We’ll be passing on full details to the relevant licensing bodies. Such actions are vital to ensure 100 per cent compliance with the terms of their trading licence.

“Most importantly these checks ensure there’s the utmost regard for passenger safety.”

A breakdown of the 32 vehicles reveals the regional taxi activity which the authorities face visiting the town on a daily basis.

Figures supplied by LBC’s strategic regulatory manager Tony Ireland show there were 15 TfL private hire vehicles, the six from Luton, two from South Cambridgeshire and one from Central Bedfordshire.

Two Hackney carriages from Welwyn and one from Watford were found to be unsatisfactory, along with issues for one private hire vehicle from each of Three Rivers district, St Albans, Dacorum, Buckinghamshire and Northamptonshire.

The council spokesman added: “This is an important trade within the town and beyond. Passengers have the right to expect the highest standards of professionalism and duty of care.

“We trust this and subsequent enforcement exercises will help maintain public confidence and remind operators of their responsibilities. We won’t hesitate to take appropriate action on those breaking the law or failing to comply with current legislation.”