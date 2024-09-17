Government decision over Luton airport expansion delayed for second time

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A government decision on a development consent order (DCO) paving the way for expansion from 19m to 32m passengers a year at London Luton Airport has been delayed for a second time.

The verdict on the application by the borough council’s airport company was due initially last month, before an extension to October 4 was permitted.

A statement from the Department for Transport has confirmed its verdict on the London Luton Airport Limited (LLAL) development is scheduled instead for the beginning of next year.

The examining authority’s report on the London Luton Airport DCO application was received on May 10, said the statement.

“Under the Planning Act 2008, a decision must be made within three months of receipt of this report, unless the power to extend the deadline is exercised and a statement made to Parliament announcing the new date.

“This statement confirms it’s been necessary to further extend the London Luton Airport DCO decision deadline under the 2008 Act to January 3, 2025, three months later than planned.

“The reason for the extension is to enable the applicant further time to provide requested information, and for that data to be considered by interested parties before the final determination.

“The decision to set a new deadline is without prejudice to the outcome on whether to give development consent for this application.”

News of the delay was confirmed to a meeting of the local authority’s overview and scrutiny board last night (Monday, September 16).

It was reviewing the London Luton Airport sustainability report for 2023, previously known as monitoring reports which have been produced by the airport operator since 1979.

The Secretaries of State decision of October 2023 granting planning permission for the increase to 19m passengers a year included a legal agreement requiring the airport operator to publish a sustainability report and submit it to LBC by June 30th each year, according to a report to the scrutiny board.

“The airport operator is pursuing its roadmap to achieve net zero by 2040 for emissions over which it has direct control and to influence emissions from partners,” said the report.

“These include airlines at 73 per cent, passenger surface access seven per cent, and fuel usage well-to tank use at 17 per cent of the airport’s total carbon footprint.

“Passengers using sustainable modes of transport in 2023 increased from the previous year by five per cent to 39 per cent (above a target of 36 per cent). The Luton direct air-rail transit (DART) was responsible for transporting more than two million passengers in its first nine months of operation.

“A detailed noise management plan is produced within the legal agreement, as this affects local communities. Quarterly reporting is provided to the London Luton Airport consultative committee and the noise and track sub-committee.

“This covers noise infringements, track violations, continuous descent compliance, night flight movements, quota count compliance and respect for the summer noise contour constraints.”

The airport is operated by a private company, London Luton Airport Operations Limited under a concession agreement. The company is entirely separate to LLAL, trading as Luton Rising, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of LBC.