Luton apartment block must be scaled back an entire floor say planning officers

The second phase of a residential development in Luton has been scaled down, after planning officers suggested a whole floor should be removed.

The High Town project at numbers one to nine York Street will provide 57 apartments, instead of the originally submitted allocation of 69.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Applicant Broadmead Properties has had its full plans reduced to seven three-bedroom, 32 two-bed and 18-one-bedroom flats, after the demolition and change of use of commercial buildings.

Back to the drawing board

Two four-to five-storey residential blocks are planned on the 0.4-acre site, with landscaping and cycle storage, according to a report to the development management committee.

“The land is currently used as a plant hire and sales business with a single storey and two-storey office in an open yard,” said the report.

“It’s opposite High Town Community Sports and Arts Centre, and the Windmill Hill School.” The flats were intended to be built within four- to six-storey blocks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Principal planning officer David Hall said: “This application has been the subject of negotiation with the applicant, resulting in a reduction in the number of units from what was submitted originally.

“That’s because we required a floor to be taken off the building because it was too high, so the scheme now proposes 57 flats.

“This is the second phase of a two-phase development, phase one of which has been built out after being approved previously. It consists of two separate blocks.

“The earlier application is a three-storey building fronting on to York Street and a four-storey building on the corner of York Street and Taylor Street.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The site is located in a mixed-use area of industrial, commercial, educational and residential settings. It will regenerate land in High Town and provide much-needed new housing.”

High Town is one of the more historic areas of Luton, added the report. “York Street is a two-way route, although not a through road becoming a cul-de-sac at one end.

“The site is in a sustainable location within walking distance of the town centre amenities and transport links.

“High Town varies from areas of residential, education and community uses to light industrial and warehouse employment. Other facilities locally include shops and gyms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The site is near the Luton railway station transport hub, with access to the town centre via a pedestrian link bridge over the track.”