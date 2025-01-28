Luton council chief executive makes 'difficult decision' to step down

Robin Porter. Picture: Luton Borough Council

The chief executive of Luton Borough Council Robin Porter is making “the incredibly difficult decision” to step down after six years in the role.

Mr Porter was appointed chief executive of the local authority, after his predecessor Trevor Holden left to become joint managing director for Broadland District and South Norfolk councils at the end of 2018.

He was appointed deputy chief executive to Mr Holden in January 2017, before officially replacing him in May 2019.

“I make this announcement with the deepest regret, but also with absolute confidence that it’s the right decision for my family, for me and for the council,” he explained.

But he has now decided to step down for personal reasons.

Mr Porter said: “It has been the honour of my life to serve our amazing town as Chief Executive of the council for the last six years.

“From navigating Covid-19 and a cost-of-living crisis to a dramatic rise in demand for council services with substantially decreasing funding, this period has been one of the toughest ever to be in local government. But despite this challenging backdrop, we have built one of the most impactful and ambitious place-based agendas in the country – Luton 2040.

“I am hugely proud of the truly transformative impact that our Luton 2040 vision is already delivering for people across Luton. With 5,000 fewer Luton residents living in destitution than a few years ago, one of the lowest levels of carbon output per household in the country and the highest growth in jobs in the country between 2010 and 2022. Our progress so far has only been possible because of the commitment and generosity of residents, businesses and organisations across our community.

“Like many local authorities across the country, Luton Council faces a myriad of challenges in the coming years, but I am confident that with the exceptional and dedicated colleagues who make up the council, the organisation will continue to drive the change Luton needs and help deliver our central 2040 mission of eradicating poverty.”

Cllr Hazel Simmons, Leader of Luton Council added: “It has been a pleasure to work with Robin over the last 17 years in his various positions with the Council. His commitment and passion for delivering positive change for Luton has made a real impact to the lives of our residents. His bold leadership, particularly around the Luton 2040 vision, has helped position Luton as a trailblazer in driving inclusive growth and tackling inequalities.

“I will be eternally grateful for his work in steering the organisation through a global pandemic, a cost-of-living crisis, and sustained financial pressures on our services. His legacy will leave the organisation much better equipped to face these types of challenges in the future.”