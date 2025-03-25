Luton council defends sex trafficking support charity as it comes under fire

Luton Town Hall

Luton-based charity Azalea has been defended by the borough council, after its Christian values attracted criticism for the second time in six months.

The National Secular Society (NSS) has asked the local authority to reconsider its relationship with Azalea, which helps women caught up in sex trafficking.

A safety charity for sex workers National Ugly Mugs criticised the council’s commissioning of Azalea in a letter sent to (LBC) chief executive Robin Porter in November.

Now the NSS has expressed its concerns about Azalea to Mr Porter saying it uses cake to give to trafficked women, while lecturing them with ‘gospel messages’.

But an LBC spokesman said: “Azalea is a partner in our multi-agency work to tackle on-street sex exploitation and is one of the local agencies which provide outreach to vulnerable women being manipulated and controlled.

“Its work restores dignity, offers a path to escape exploitation and creates a positive ripple affect across Luton. We remain committed to working alongside Azalea, recognising the profound impact of its grassroots efforts in transforming lives and strengthening our wider community.”

The NSS explained that Azalea chief executive Ruth Robb held a ‘role play’ in one online video, suggesting ‘it’s ‘really important’ for the woman when approached to get a cake because ‘she can’t talk back’ when it’s in her mouth.

“This enables the Azalea worker to deliver ‘a 90-second gospel message’, which includes statements, such as: ‘God has an incredible plan and he’d love you to come with us to the drop-in’, according to the NSS.

“Ms Robb explained the cakes’ relevance to trafficked women because they’re all ‘involved in drug abuse’, which means they ‘physically crave sugar’. Many (people) would ‘consider it unethical to exploit the sugar cravings of vulnerable women battling drug addictions to engage with them, and then inhibit their ability to talk back’, warned the NSS.

A statement from the trustees and senior leadership of Azalea rebuffed the latest allegations, saying: “At Azalea, we’ve provided non-judgemental trauma-informed support to 537 vulnerable, marginalised women trapped in commercial sexual exploitation during the last 17 years.

“We’re a charity with Christian values and that’s not necessarily to everyone’s taste, which we accept. We recognise that the women we meet through our outreach and at our Luton drop-in centre have been manipulated and controlled throughout their lives.

“We’re passionate therefore that we should always be honest and clear about our Christian values. But we don’t seek to convert anyone to Christianity, nor do we require anyone to participate in prayer, worship or other faith-based activity.

“Through our actions we help women of all faiths and none access condoms, rape alarms, and hot food and drinks. We also collaborate with statutory and non-statutory services to ensure women have wrap around support. We warmly welcome anyone who wishes to visit Azalea at our Luton base.”

The NSS has raised concerns with other organisations listed on the charity’s website, including the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Bedfordshire and UK Border Force.

NSS head of campaigns Megan Manson said: “We recognise that Azalea’s work is well-intentioned, as well as the sad necessity for charities which can help women trafficked in the sex industry.

“But the needs of the vulnerable women must always be the priority, not the desire to spread Christian doctrine.

“Public authorities should only partner with charities which abide by a strict code of ethics to protect beneficiaries.”