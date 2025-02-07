Luton Council ‘in discussions with Stellantis’ to buy Vauxhall factory land

Published 7th Feb 2025
The Vauxhall factory in Luton. Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images
After the news about the future of Luton’s Vauxhall factory was confirmed this week, Luton Borough Council has revealed it is looking to buy the Kimpton Road site.

Vauxhall owner Stellantis announced its would close the 120-year-old car factory and move production to its Ellesmere Port plant as part of a £50 million investment.

The council criticised the decision, with Cllr Hazel Simmons MBE saying: “I feel angry that this decision will massively impact the lives of so many people.”

While the council could not go into details of its talks, a spokesperson said: “The council is currently in discussions with Stellantis to explore possibilities to buy the site so it can ensure its future development will be of economic benefit to the town. Due to the commercial nature of these discussions we cannot say any more at this time.”

