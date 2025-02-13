'Necessary' council tax rise to help pay for Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue Service as it faces huge funding shortfall

Fire and rescue news. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service council tax precept is to increase by £5 (Band D).

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This morning (Thursday, February 13) members of the Fire and Rescue Authority voted unanimously to approve the increase.

A report presented to the members said the increased precept of £117.72 (Band D) equates to 32 pence per day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Richard Wenham (Central Bedfordshire Council) pointed out that the majority of the public who responded to the consultation on the increase were opposed to it.

Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue council tax precept. Image: LDRS

Of the 159 who took part, 55 per cent did not support the proposed increase.

“I would like some reassurance from the chief fire officer that we’re not just taking £5 for the sake of it.” councillor Wenham said.

“It’s important residents to see that it’s being put to support frontline services transformation and increased provision where it’s appropriate, and not being used just to shore up back office services,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief fire officer Andrew Hopkinson said the “necessary and realistic” budget will lay the foundation for investment in the service.

“[Bedfordshire] is a very rapidly growing county, and we know that we’ve to keep pace with that growth,” he said.

“And we will will not rest until we have identified the necessary efficiencies whilst also seeking opportunities for external investment in the service as well.”

The members also heard that pay awards were a financial pressure that needed to be budgeted for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Assistant chief officer/fire rescue authority treasurer Gavin Chambers said the National Insurance (NI) increase is hitting the authority with a £500,000 bill.

“The [NI] grant that we’re receiving is £260,000,” he said.

“If we take the shortfall in National Insurance of £240,000, we take the maternity pay changes of £50,000, and we take the on-call contracts of £200,000.

“That circa £500,000 pressure is more than the £400,000 increase that we’ll get from raising the council tax between 3 per cent and £5.

“So we’re already short just on those three pressures that we’ve got no control of,” he said.

Councillor Wenham said: “So, £240,000 is now unfunded essentially

“No more taxes on working people, just stick your council tax up, what an appalling outcome.”