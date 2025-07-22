New special needs places approved for Luton primary school

School children in classroom at lesson (stock image).

Eight pupils are set to benefit from a new special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) resourced provision at a Luton primary school, which could cater for 16 eventually, a meeting heard.

A national increase in pupils requiring an education, health and care plan (EHCP) for social, emotional mental health (SEMH) is reflected in Luton, according to a report to the borough council’s executive.

A number of these children are supported at and attend mainstream schools, said the report. “The intention is to develop this offer at Wigmore Primary School, which has the expertise and accommodation in place.

“The most complex young people with SEMH currently attend specialist out-of-borough schools or independent specialist schools.

“There are:

greater rates of exclusion among children with identified or undiagnosed SEMH need;

higher proportions attending school on part-time timetables;

a greater percentage being supported in primary behaviour units within the schools;

or receiving alternative provision with more limited access to a broad full-time curriculum and social interaction with peers.

“LBC is in an unusual position by not having specialist SEMH provision. The council is heavily reliant on spaces in SEMH schools in neighbouring local authorities and the independent sector.

“This is problematic as placements at out-of-borough schools are expensive. As the number of EHCPs and demand for specialist SEMH provision increases nationally and regionally, it’s becoming harder to secure places for Luton pupils in neighbouring local authority maintained special schools or academies.

“These schools are now at capacity and places are in high demand from within their own local authorities of Bedford borough, Central Bedfordshire Council and Buckinghamshire Council.

“It’s also increasingly challenging to meet LBC’s legal duty for sufficient suitable school places, with out-of-borough placements incurring higher transport costs and longer journeys for pupils with complex special needs.

“Around one in five children in Luton diagnosed with SEMH and complex needs require specialist SEMH school provision, and they’re placed in schools outside Luton borough,” explained the report.

“This offer will provide a highly structured and personalised adapted curriculum, with specialist supported integration into mainstream lessons when pupils are academically, socially and emotionally ready.”

Portfolio holder for children’s services and Labour Farley councillor Javeria Hussain told the executive: “A consultation was held with 88 per cent of respondents in support of the proposal, and no comments or objections received.

“If we can do something locally now, which we couldn’t before, that’s a step in the right direction, but we’re monitoring what the underlying causes of the increasing numbers are,” she said.

LBC’s head of provision and services in education Debbie Craig added: “We’re not bringing out-of-borough children back, as we don’t want to destabilise their education.

“There are eight children in Luton schools that would very much benefit from this provision. We think it can be positive for them. Some more capacity is then available, if we need it.”

Labour Northwell councillor Rob Roche asked for a report back around the “greater rates of exclusion for this cohort”.

The committee approved the statutory proposals to arrange this primary school provision locally.