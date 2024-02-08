Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A town-wide partnership offering support to families will officially launch next week, acting as a “one stop shop” for help.

The Luton Family Hubs will provide help to families, from pregnancy up until their children are 19 years or 25 years for young people with special educational needs and disabilities. There will be four sites that people can go to to access information, advice and free parent and child sessions: Park Town Family Hub, Hockwell Ring Community Centre and Family Hub, Flying Start Family Hubs at Pastures Way Nursery and Foxcubs Nursery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Support can also be given over the phone or online. The government announced the opening of the hubs last month, with Education Secretary, Gillian Keegan calling them a “‘one stop shop’ for parents and children”.

Children playing with letters. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Councillor Khtija Malik, portfolio holder for population wellbeing, said: “Whether you’re thinking about starting a family, expecting a child or you are simply looking for support and reassurance to make sure you are on the right track, our friendly teams are here for you. And with a range of services under one roof it’s making it even easier for families to access vital services that they need.”

Deputy Mayor, Councillor Zanib Raja will open the hubs at a ceremony on Tuesday, February 13, which will be followed by free activities: Wednesday, February 14, 10am - 3.30pm at Park Town Family Hub, Bailey Street, LU1 3DU | Thursday, February 15, 10am - 12pm at Bushmead Community Hub, Hancock Drive, LU2 7SF | Thursday, February 15, 1pm - 3.30pm at Hockwell Ring Community Centre and Family Hub, Mayne Avenue, LU4 9LB | Friday, February 16, 10am - 2pm at Luton Central Library, St George’s Square, LU1 2NG

There will be refreshments and free goody bags as families get the chance to talk to the council’s team about what the hubs have to offer.

Advertisement

Advertisement