Plans for 39-room hotel in Luton sent to council in latest applications

A new hotel could open on one of the Luton town centre busiest roads if new plans are approved by the council.

On Manchester Street, opposite St George’s Square, there are plans to convert the upper floors of shops and a takeaway into a 39-bedroom hotel. Plans for 25 Manchester Street include a new ground-floor entrance lobby, a first-floor rear extension with an enclosed lift shaft, refurbished roof coverings and chimneys, and new dormer windows. If approved, there would also be an outdoor seating area with a canopy and movable planters.

Elsewhere in Luton, there are plans for a single-storey rear extension to a café at 10 Gordon Street with two rooflights and a glazed side wall. At 31 George Street, an application is looking to install illuminated fascia, projecting and hanging signs, a digital screen, and window graphics. At the Grade II listed Whitehill, in Durler Gardens, plans include converting roof spaces into habitable rooms with conservation-style rooflights and changing a former nursery into residential accommodation.

Meanwhile, an application at 21 King Street looks to convert the roof space into a one-bedroom flat.

In Dunstable, the former lounge and nightclub at 23A High Street North could be converted into three flats, under new plans.

At 61 to 61a High Street South in Dunstable, plans were sent to Central Bedfordshire Council is looking to put in new rooflights, remove a staircase, and install of a double door. At 5 to7 West Street, a digital advertisement display is planned on the rear of a new communications kiosk.

Another application at 55B High Street South is looking to convert a shop into a dwelling with a rear extension, altered windows and doors, and removal of an external stairway. A Section 106 modification has been submitted for land north of Eaton Park, Eaton Bray, to replace self-build obligations with three custom-build plots.

For the latest public notices, visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/