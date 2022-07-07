A £24m new leisure centre is to be built in Houghton Regis on the Kingsland Campus, after planning permission was granted.

The premises will replace Houghton Regis Academy on Parkside Drive, once the secondary school has been demolished.

An eight-lane 25-metre community swimming pool is included in the new leisure centre, with a learner pool and confidence pool.

An artists' impression of the new leisure centre

Other facilities are a fitness suite, exercise studio and two squash courts, according to a report to Central Bedfordshire Council’s development management committee.

“The development also features a café, community space, a creche, a children’s outdoor play zone and an outdoor fitness trail and public area,” said the report.

“Tennis courts and playing fields associated with Houghton Regis Academy are also on the site.”

Houghton Regis Academy is being replaced by Houstone School, which was due to be ready in September and is expected to open early next year.

The local authority secured a £20m levelling up fund bid to help with the regeneration of the Kingsland Campus.

Houghton Regis Town Council originally objected to the plans over a lack of a sports hall and community involvement.

Principal planning officer Stuart Robinson told the committee “the town council has removed its objection”.

Liberal Democrat Houghton Hall councillor Susan Goodchild said: “This will be a wonderful facility. There’ll be benefits to the current community, and we all know the town is growing day-by-day.

“I’ve hoped we would start to receive investment into the Kingsland site for many years. I appreciate some people are concerned about the sports hall.

“From the original town council objections until now, it shows when we do things well and consult with our residents great things can be achieved.”

Her Liberal Democrat ward colleague councillor Yvonne Farrell added: “The leisure centre is at the end of its life and this is so welcome, especially the pool. The changing rooms at the current site are pretty dire.”

In a statement, Independent Tithe Farm councillor Pat Hamill described the “state-of-the-art leisure centre as a great asset to Houghton Regis”, saying: “It will compliment Houstone School.

“Investment such as this can turn the tide for the better and help towards pulling parts of the town back out of the depths of deprivation.”

CBC’s head of leisure Lisa White said: “The current site is tired and the facilities are dated. So we’re aiming to modernise these.

“This will be set over two floors and include a 151-station gym and fitness suite, two multi-use studios and a spin bike studio.

“Residents will have access to the wider facilities at Houstone School through a community use agreement, prior to it opening, to enable this out of school time.”

Principal planner at Bidwells and planning agent Rebecca Woodman explained: “We’ve worked closely with local community and sports groups to provide a leisure offering which works for Houghton Regis, in conjunction with the new school’s sports facilities.

“There’ll be a new segregated pedestrian and cycle route which will connect Sundon Road and Parkside Drive.”