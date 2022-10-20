Self service access Central Bedfordshire Council services set for Dunstable library as Watling House to close

A self-service point is planned for Dunstable library to access some Central Bedfordshire Council services, as Watling House is no longer required by the local authority.

These pods could be provided elsewhere if demand is sufficient, as customers adapt to remote forms of communication, a meeting heard.

The results of an eight-week consultation process were presented to CBC’s executive. There were 150 responses, of which 55 were CBC staff, according to a report to the committee.

Watling House

“The number of respondents as a percentage of the population of Chiltern Vale equates to less than 0.2 per cent, said the report.

“Respondents tended to support service specific proposals and 48 per cent were happy or very happy to access council services digitally.

“But 47 per cent disagreed or strongly disagreed with moving all public-facing services from Watling House.”

Conservative Dunstable Central councillor Carole Hegley shared her concerns over “access for our vulnerable clients”, saying: “I was reassured there’ll be a number of opportunities for people to meet face-to-face.

“A number of staff from there access this building in the north. I wondered where they would meet together in the south.

“This mentions three prime locations, the Grove Theatre, the library and the health hub. I had my reservations, which I hope you’ve addressed,” added councillor Hegley, the executive member for adult social care.

Liberal Democrat Linslade councillor Peter Snelling referred to his “regret at the passing of Watling House, but I’ve come to the conclusion it’s inevitable in the current circumstances”.

He asked for reassurance that “the security of the staff and the confidentiality of discussion with the customers will be as good now as it was in Watling House”.

Liberal Democrat Houghton Hall councillor Susan Goodchild wondered whether it would be possible to have a service pod in Houghton Regis Library.

Conservative Dunstable Watling councillor Eugene Ghent replied: “We need pods for residents to use. Currently, there’s a proposal for one at Dunstable Library.

“We’ll do a full investigation of all of our buildings. We’ve prepared a list to consider where and when we can provide office space for one-to-one meetings. So it’s early days.

“Currently there are a few staff in Watling House handling day-to-day problems. The pandemic caused much interaction to be online or by telephone.

“Customer privacy will be a priority,” explained councillor Ghent, the executive member for housing and assets. “There are delicate private and personal issues where people don’t want things discussed in the open. A pod will provide that.”

CBC wants to change its operations and buildings to reflect customer expectations and demand for in-person appointments, added the report.

“This shift in how people access services has cut dramatically the number of in-person meetings required, reducing the demand for meeting rooms.

“As the council seeks to achieve best value from its estate, a shift towards remote working at home and in the community for staff has lowered demand for office space.”