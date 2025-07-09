Speed survey planned for Luton road after residents' petition

A speed survey is planned for part of a Luton street, while local authority highways officers will analyse local collision data, a meeting heard.

A 46-signature petition was submitted to the borough council calling for traffic calming or other measures to target “speeding and dangerous driving” along Dunstable Road between Westbourne Road and Claremont Road.

Speed monitoring equipment will be installed by mid-July, according to a report to the council’s petitions and representations board.

“This will capture data and evidence as to whether there’s a speeding problem on Dunstable Road,” said the report. “There’s an assertion that there’s a high rate of collisions on Dunstable Road.

Dunstable Road. Image: Google Maps

“Pending the findings of the collision study and speed survey, proposals to install any traffic calming measures to improve compliance and reduce collisions would be made as part of LBC’s five-year rolling programme of local safety schemes. Officers will report back with findings.”

LBC network and safety manager Kyle White told the board: “We’ll ascertain if there’s evidence of collisions and speeding on this street.

“These are offences Bedfordshire Police has powers to enforce against,” he said. “Evidence-based locally filmed footage suggests there’s a speeding problem, but nothing verifies the vehicle speeds.

“We’re progressing this with speed radar surveys. These would be analysed, and we’ll review that data with the police and our partners.”

Labour Farley councillor Dave Taylor, who chairs the board, said: “The hill element from Westbourne Road to Claremont Road provides a challenge for cars and the speedsters.

“As you go past Maidenhall Primary School, there are more vehicles parked on the road. So speeding is unlikely. It’s difficult to get the bus through. That has to stop in the middle of the road to load and unload passengers.

“When you have a road with no vehicles parked, it gives motorists an excuse to speed. We can get information from the police, which will be part of the report. The recommendation is reasonable, to move ahead on this.”

The lead petitioner explained: “There are virtually no traffic calming measures along this section of road.

“It’s all day long. You need to run to the door to see what vehicle it was and in which direction it’s travelling.

“Most incidents happen outside peak school times, when there’s so much congestion you can’t even exceed 10mph. There’s 20mph (digital) signage outside the school, which is the only measure in place currently.”

Liberal Democrat Stopsley councillor Nigel Marshall said: “There are similar problems across the whole town.

“Just get as many of your community and residents to create a log. If there’s no data for the police to work on through a lack of evidence, then nothing will happen.

“Report it online as soon as possible. It only takes a few seconds and then the data will start building up.

“If the police are approached by the council for information about speeding issues in your area, it’s highly likely nothing will happen if incidents haven’t been reported.”

The board agreed highways officers should report back with their findings and any proposals required.