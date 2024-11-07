A man living in a block of flats in Luton has criticised the council for not completing work to add a sprinkler system after it started before the pandemic.

In the wake of the Grenfell fire tragedy, Luton Borough Council announced it would transform Leabank, Penhill and Five Springs in Marsh Farm by putting on metal cladding and sprinklers throughout the buildings.

John Spencer has lived in Penhill for 13 years and says that he has been waiting for more than two years for the fire suppressant system to be completed.

He explained: “They started installing the cladding shortly after the Grenfell Inquiry, and then they postponed it because of Covid, and it all got stopped for a long period of time.

Uncomplete work in Penhill, Marsh Farm. Picture: John Spencer

"I just find the fire suppression systems annoying because of the fact that they've half installed it and left a whole load of messy boxing in my apartment.”

The council said that the proposed fire suppressant system is “a trial into possible additional fire protection” and is not a requirement from Building Control, Legislation or Bedfordshire Fire Service.

John explained that while pipes have been installed to feed water around the building, there are no heads on the sprinklers to disperse the water.

His father lives in an adjacent block, Five Springs, where the installation of the pipework has not yet started.

A spokesperson for Luton Borough Council said: “As part of the high-rise refurbishment work in Marsh Farm, a pilot project to install a fire suppressant system in Leabank and Penhill was temporarily suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The installation company that was carrying out the work then went into liquidation. Since that time ongoing surveys and reviews have been carried out to determine the best, and most cost-effective, way to move forward with the project. Final designs and specifications are now being populated ahead of starting the procurement process.

“There are robust fire safety measures already in place at all of Luton’s high-rise buildings that are regularly reviewed and approved, and Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service continually carry out training exercises on our high-rise buildings so that they familiarise themselves with the blocks.

“Final designs and specifications to move forward are being put together ahead of the required tender process. It is hoped works will commence early 2025 dependent on tender submissions and available budget. This is still a trial and may not extend to all blocks. Initial trial will include Leabank, Penhill and then Five Springs, all located in Marsh Farm."

He said: “The whole thing is a joke. I find it annoying that they have only done half a job.”